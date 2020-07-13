All apartments in San Angelo
Find more places like Cielo Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Angelo, TX
/
Cielo Vista
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:06 PM

Cielo Vista

34 Cielo Vista Plz · (325) 939-8050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Angelo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

34 Cielo Vista Plz, San Angelo, TX 76904

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-1P · Avail. Aug 1

$1,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-36C · Avail. Sep 1

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1168 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cielo Vista.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Cielo Vista Apartment Homes, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $500 (2 bedroom), $700 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $50 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee: $0
limit: 3
rent: $15
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Open parking, carports with 2 and 3 bedroom units.
Storage Details: Outside storage closet with every apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cielo Vista have any available units?
Cielo Vista has 2 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
What amenities does Cielo Vista have?
Some of Cielo Vista's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cielo Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Cielo Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cielo Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Cielo Vista is pet friendly.
Does Cielo Vista offer parking?
Yes, Cielo Vista offers parking.
Does Cielo Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cielo Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cielo Vista have a pool?
Yes, Cielo Vista has a pool.
Does Cielo Vista have accessible units?
No, Cielo Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Cielo Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cielo Vista has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cielo Vista?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park on Paint Rock
850 Paint Rock Rd
San Angelo, TX 76903
Harvard House
2465 Harvard Avenue
San Angelo, TX 76904
Sedona Ranch
2901 Sunset Dr
San Angelo, TX 76904
Boulevard Apartments
6133 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
Arroyo Square
3210 Clare Drive
San Angelo, TX 76904
Arden Ridge Apartments
3801 Arden Rd
San Angelo, TX 76901
Plaza Square Apartments
4001 Sul Ross St
San Angelo, TX 76904

Similar Pages

San Angelo 2 BedroomsSan Angelo Apartments with Balcony
San Angelo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Angelo Apartments with Parking
San Angelo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments Near Colleges

Angelo State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity