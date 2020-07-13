Cielo Vista

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $500 (2 bedroom), $700 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $50 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee: $0
limit: 3
rent: $15
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Open parking, carports with 2 and 3 bedroom units.
Storage Details: Outside storage closet with every apartment.