Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

21 Apartments for rent in San Angelo, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
6 Units Available
Arroyo Square
3210 Clare Drive, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A vibrant community near area parks and shops. Each home includes a walk-in closet, fenced-in backyard or private balcony, and vaulted ceilings. Short-term leases available. On-site fitness center and business center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
River Ranch
4225 S Jackson St, San Angelo, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Stylish apartments in the heart of San Angelo. Close to Rio Vista Park and San Angelo Stadium. Amenities include fitness center, pool and library. Each apartment has air conditioning and lots of storage space.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
15 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
4001 Sul Ross St, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An excellent location near schools and the park. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two pools and two laundry facilities. Upgraded interiors include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, a patio or a balcony, and designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
Park on Paint Rock
850 Paint Rock Rd, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
850 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
2 Units Available
Cielo Vista
34 Cielo Vista Plz, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from parks, schools and the freeway. Corporate and short-term leases available. Pet-friendly. Each home features a private, fenced yard, fireplaces and two carports with storage. Outdoor kitchen and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
41 Units Available
Sedona Ranch
2901 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
899 sqft
Minutes to Southwest Plaza Shopping Center and College Hills Unidad Park. Pet-friendly apartments with walk-in closets in a community with numerous recreational amenities. Select apartments feature stainless steel appliances and private outdoor living spaces.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Arden Ridge Apartments
3801 Arden Rd, San Angelo, TX
Studio
$585
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1008 sqft
WELCOME TO ARDEN RIDGE\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
41 Units Available
Boulevard Apartments
6133 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1309 sqft
Welcome home to The BLVD Apartments! Our gated community offers alluring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with faux-wood flooring, beautiful kitchens with updated appliances and granite countertops, large

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2206 Joy Rd
2206 Joy Rd, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1852 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 living room home is located on the main lake and has incredible views. Spacious living room with a wood burning fire place for those cold days and gorgeous views of the lake year round.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
206 Edgewood Dr
206 Edgewood Dr, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1667 sqft
Nice clean 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a large living room, wood burning fire place opens up to dinning area and kitchen. House backs up to GFAB land in a nice quiet neighborhood with a covered patio great for barbecues!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1905 W Twohig Ave
1905 W Twohig Ave, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1332 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home, fresh paint, newly finished hard wood flooring, just waiting to be decorated! Call today to see!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2210 Juanita Ave
2210 Juanita Ave, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Very nice home minutes from everything! Either 3 Bedrooms, or 1 Bedrooms and 2 Living Area. Fresh paint, Central H/AC, Gas Wall Units still there but not used. Large 2 car carport in back and nice fenced yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
714 Penhurst Court
714 Penhurst Ct, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
Nice Bluffs home located close to shopping, the new HEB is right down the street, food, tons of new restaurants in a great shopping center, with both Bonham and TLCA right around the corner.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3218 Canyon Creek Dr
3218 Canyon Creek Dr, San Angelo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1940 sqft
Nice Southland home located close to shopping, close to the new HEB, the mall, and tons of restaurants. Sits in a quite, well established neighborhood, has 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with concrete floors throughout the home.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3802 Hillcrest Dr
3802 Hillcrest Dr, San Angelo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3008 sqft
PERFECT FIT FOR SHORT TERM!! 3 month lease only, then month to month. Incredible 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a corner lot in one of San Angelo's most desired neighborhoods.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
133 Kennedy
133 Kennedy St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you today! 2 car garage, laundry hook ups, clean and ready to go. Oven/stove included along with central heat and air conditioning. French door to nice patio and spacious backyard.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
1320 Joseph Ln
1320 Joseph Ln, San Angelo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1659 sqft
Welcome to 1320 Joseph Lane, in Paulann West. This home is ideally located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, and is only an 8 minute drive to Goodfellow, and a short drive to the exemplary rated Holiman Elementary School and Producers Park.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
3013 Oak Forest
3013 Oak Forest Dr, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1998 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the College Hills neighborhood. Features nice covered front and back porch, landscaping, laundry room, and a two car garage! Rent $1350 per month with $1350 deposit. Sorry no pets or smokers.

1 of 17

Last updated May 19 at 07:00am
1 Unit Available
2507 Colorado Ave
2507 Colorado Ave, San Angelo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1476 sqft
Great location close to ASU & school. 4 bedrooms with split arrangement for master. Large fenced backyard with patio area. Laundry room is off of the kitchen. Updated kitchen and bathrooms make this one move-in ready!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
1223 Wallace Ln
1223 Wallace Ln, San Angelo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
1667 sqft
Welcome to 1223 Wallace Lane, a 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in the friendly Paulann West subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of San Angelo

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1213 Daniel St
1213 Daniel St, Tom Green County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1556 sqft
Come take a look at this beautiful home in PAUL ANN! 3 Beds, 2 baths with beautiful laminate wood floors, custom trim, warm paint colors, open kitchen, custom built beds for the kids to enjoy, the master bath has a beautiful soaking tub to relieve
City Guide for San Angelo, TX

“A boy don’t get to be a man with clean britches on” - Elmer Kelton

San Angelo is an oasis of West Texas quirk. It's overwhelmingly welcoming. It is a city that is small and surrounded by desert, so you had better get over judgment and make friends fast, or else live a life as lonely as the tumbleweeds that sweep through town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in San Angelo, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for San Angelo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

