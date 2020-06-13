29 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Angelo, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Arden Ridge Apartments
3801 Arden Rd, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1377 sqft
WELCOME TO ARDEN RIDGE\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
4 Units Available
River Ranch
4225 S Jackson St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Stylish apartments in the heart of San Angelo. Close to Rio Vista Park and San Angelo Stadium. Amenities include fitness center, pool and library. Each apartment has air conditioning and lots of storage space.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
41 Units Available
Boulevard Apartments
6133 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1309 sqft
Welcome home to The BLVD Apartments! Our gated community offers alluring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with faux-wood flooring, beautiful kitchens with updated appliances and granite countertops, large
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Harvard House
2465 Harvard Avenue, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1377 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
301 W Avenue S
301 W Avenue S, San Angelo, TX
Remodeled 4 Bedroom! - Lots of updates! Be the first tenant to live in this nicely remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home! This large home is convenient to everything and is lots of house for the money.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3245 Grove Circle
3245 Grove Cir, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1080 sqft
Nice and affordable three bedroom home! - Get into your new home for the summer now! This sweet 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has new carpet and is ready for a new family! Give us a call at 325-944-3596 or email us at office@angelorentals.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3802 Hillcrest Dr
3802 Hillcrest Dr, San Angelo, TX
PERFECT FIT FOR SHORT TERM!! 3 month lease only, then month to month. Incredible 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a corner lot in one of San Angelo's most desired neighborhoods.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2600 Forest Park Ave
2600 Forest Park Ave, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2121 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house tile throughout for $1400 a month with a 2 bedroom 1 bath mother in law suite attached in the back as a separate rental for $750 a month.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
206 Edgewood Dr
206 Edgewood Dr, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1667 sqft
Nice clean 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a large living room, wood burning fire place opens up to dinning area and kitchen. House backs up to GFAB land in a nice quiet neighborhood with a covered patio great for barbecues!

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3218 Canyon Creek Dr
3218 Canyon Creek Dr, San Angelo, TX
Nice Southland home located close to shopping, close to the new HEB, the mall, and tons of restaurants. Sits in a quite, well established neighborhood, has 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with concrete floors throughout the home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4441 Oak Grove Blvd
4441 Oak Grove Blvd, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1378 sqft
Super clean and nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse includes Refrigerator, electric stove,microwave,dishwasher, Washer and Dryer. Small pet allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2601 Lindell Ave
2601 Lindell Ave, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
Spacious 4 side brick home sitting on a large corner lot with a privacy fence & alley access. New tile floors in the Living, Kitchen, & bathrooms plus the bathrooms have been updated. Nice walk-in closet in the master suite.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1905 W Twohig Ave
1905 W Twohig Ave, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1332 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home, fresh paint, newly finished hard wood flooring, just waiting to be decorated! Call today to see!

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1301 Howard St
1301 Howard St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1 bath house with gorgeous hardwood floors. Recently installed triple pane windows by Window Depot provide energy efficiency and enhanced noise reduction from the world outside. Fridge, washer & dryer are included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
714 Penhurst Court
714 Penhurst Ct, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
Nice Bluffs home located close to shopping, the new HEB is right down the street, food, tons of new restaurants in a great shopping center, with both Bonham and TLCA right around the corner.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2210 Juanita Ave
2210 Juanita Ave, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Very nice home minutes from everything! Either 3 Bedrooms, or 1 Bedrooms and 2 Living Area. Fresh paint, Central H/AC, Gas Wall Units still there but not used. Large 2 car carport in back and nice fenced yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
209 Robin Hood Trail
209 Robin Hood Trl, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
Dog allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee. No cats. Refrigerator, microwave

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
133 Kennedy
133 Kennedy St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you today! 2 car garage, laundry hook ups, clean and ready to go. Oven/stove included along with central heat and air conditioning. French door to nice patio and spacious backyard.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Joseph Ln
1320 Joseph Ln, San Angelo, TX
Welcome to 1320 Joseph Lane, in Paulann West. This home is ideally located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, and is only an 8 minute drive to Goodfellow, and a short drive to the exemplary rated Holiman Elementary School and Producers Park.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
1206 Wallace Ln
1206 Wallace Ln, San Angelo, TX
Immaculate spacious home in popular Paulann West, close to exemplary rated Holiman Elementary, new Producers Park and under 10 minutes to Goodfellow.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
3013 Oak Forest
3013 Oak Forest Dr, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1998 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the College Hills neighborhood. Features nice covered front and back porch, landscaping, laundry room, and a two car garage! Rent $1350 per month with $1350 deposit. Sorry no pets or smokers.

1 of 17

Last updated May 19 at 07:00am
1 Unit Available
2507 Colorado Ave
2507 Colorado Ave, San Angelo, TX
Great location close to ASU & school. 4 bedrooms with split arrangement for master. Large fenced backyard with patio area. Laundry room is off of the kitchen. Updated kitchen and bathrooms make this one move-in ready!

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
1012 Glenna
1012 Glenna St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1320 sqft
Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome for rent at $995 per month with a $995 deposit. Unit includes a fridge, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. Also includes a 1 car garage. Sorry no pets allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
813 W Avenue Y
813 W Avenue Y, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1104 sqft
This home features tile floors throughout and a large fenced backyard. Home has been recently painted and is ready for move in today! Call or email for an appointment to see this home today before it's gone. Sorry no pets or smoking allowed.

San Angelo rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Angelo stand at $767 for a one-bedroom apartment and $984 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. San Angelo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Angelo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    San Angelo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in San Angelo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. San Angelo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • San Angelo's median two-bedroom rent of $984 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.7% rise in San Angelo.
    • While San Angelo's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Angelo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in San Angelo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

