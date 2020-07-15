/
McMurray University
52 Apartments For Rent Near McMurray University
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
Summer Wind Apartment Homes is a great place to choose an apartment in Abilene, TX.
River Oaks-Brookhollow
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1699 sqft
Welcome home to a fully-appointed apartment with a gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony, and on-site covered parking and clothing centers. Ideal location just minutes from Mall of Abilene and downtown Abilene.
Over Place Area
Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St, Abilene, TX
Studio
$630
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$690
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1016 sqft
Whether you're moving from across the city or across the country, selecting an apartment in Abilene, TX, that's part of the Bent Tree Apartment Homes community is an excellent decision. We offer comfortable homes and excellent community amenities.
1948 Denton St
1948 Denton Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Creek Apartments - Property Id: 307117 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments available! Call today! Amenities include pool, fitness center, playground area and gazebo area with barbecue pit. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
River Oaks-Brookhollow
1755 Glenwood Drive
1755 Glenwood Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1738 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. SPACIOUS SOUTH SIDE ABILENE HOME ON CORNER LOT. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE. CARPET AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. NICE SIZED BEDROOMS AND MASTER BEDROOM WITH DRESSING AREA. BATHROOMS ARE UPDATED.
Cobb Park Area
1218 Park Ave
1218 Park Avenue, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1390 sqft
UPDATED - 4 BR/ 1 bath - FOR LEASE - Abilene, Texas - Completely remodeled and move-in ready this 4 bedroom/ 1 bath, single family home features a beautiful ceramic tile backsplash in the kitchen, fresh paint inside and out, new carpet and more!
Sayles Boulevard Area
2041 S 8th Street
2041 South 8th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1987 sqft
2041 S 8th features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a carriage house that has been converted into a two car garage.
Elmwood Area
750 Ballinger Street
750 Ballinger Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1472 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL, COMPLETELY FURNISHED DOWN TO THE POTS & PANS, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW APPLIANCES, FLAT SCREEN TV'S, SUDDEN LINK WIRELESS. GRANITE COUNTERS, CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS. WASHER, DRYER. YARD CARE.
Over Place Area
1910 Fulton Street
1910 Fulton Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
840 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home with original hard wood floors. Fenced fenced yard with large trees. This is a pet friendly property with owner approval.
Red Bud Area
2818 S 28th Street
2818 South 28th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1010 sqft
Very cute 3 bedroom 2 bath. No carpet! Large bedrooms and updated windows! Separate laundry area and door leading outside to the carport. Spacious yard and storage shed enclosed by a nice privacy fence.
Original Town South
129 Carriage Hills Parkway
129 Carriage Hills Pkwy, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1703 sqft
Brand new construction, ready for move in! 4 bedroom, 2 bath, open floor plan with granite throughout. Property is located in AISD, but children can currently attend Wylie schools. Renter to verify AISD school zones.
Cobb Park Area
1526 Green Street
1526 Green Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
942 sqft
Beautiful original hardwood floors in this recently freshened up home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 1 car garage.
Elmwood Area
1334 Glenwood Drive
1334 Glenwood Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2014 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2bath home with large open floor plan. Owner approval on all pets.
Chimney Rock Area
3033 Heritage Circle
3033 Heritage Lane, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1657 sqft
PETS OKAY WITH OWNER APPROVAL
Over Place Area
1966 Matador Street
1966 Matador Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1040 sqft
Cute and cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath house in Cooper district! Small dogs allowed with owner approval.
Cobb Park Area
466 Clinton Street
466 Clinton Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
680 sqft
Fresh & newly renovated apartment! This is an upstairs apartment with approx 680 sq ft with nice size rooms with aliving room, bedroom, bath, and kitchen with a dining area. Furnished with a washer & dryer, refrigerator and range.
Cobb Park Area
1349 Lillius
1349 Lillius Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1060 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with everything you need!! - Great affordable starter home seated on large corner lot is MOVE IN READY!! Nice Covered parking area, and lots of recent updates! Brand new windows installed! new HVAC, lots of updated plumbing,
Sayles Boulevard Area
1702 S 3rd Street
1702 South 3rd Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
670 sqft
2 larger rooms (living room & bedroom) and a more spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and new countertops, and a bathroom with newly tiled shower & new countertops. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout.
Cobb Park Area
1765 N 11th Street
1765 North 11th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1702 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath dollhouse that won't last long! Recently remodeled with all new paint, fixtures, carpet, faucets, and cermacic tile in both showers! Beautiful, brand new flagstone porch. Central heat and air.
Elmwood Area
1234 S Crockett Drive
1234 South Crockett Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1031 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom home; 1 bath. All kitchen appliances included plus washer and dryer. Carport parking and large backyard. Tenant occupied until end of July. All appointments to be made by calling office: 325-437-6029.
Red Bud Area
18 Crossroads Drive
18 Crossroads Drive, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1188 sqft
Super cute townhouse is a central location. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Fully applianced kitchen, washer, dryer for tenants use. One bedroom and bath are located downstairs and second bedroom and bath are located upstairs.
Over Place Area
2302 Matador Street
2302 Matador Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
1099 sqft
Very nice upgraded 2 BR 1 Ba home just minutes from Dyess AFB, stove, fridge, breakfast bar, central heat-air, washer-dryer included, fenced yard, carport. The owner does not allow pets at this property.
Cobb Park Area
1710 Westmoreland Street
1710 Westmoreland Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
1540 sqft
Owner Agent-- HUD allowed--Pets Allowed--House will be remodeled and ready for new tenant. No carpet will be in house so it will be all hard surface flooring.
Original Town North
856 Mulberry St
856 Mulberry Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1011 sqft
New Listing - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath - for lease - This delightful cottage is going to go fast! Updated 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath, single family home located in the Original Town North area of Abilene! All new roof, granite kitchen countertops, stove, flooring,