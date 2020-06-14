22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in San Angelo, TX

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in San Angelo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...
40 Units Available
Sedona Ranch
2901 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
899 sqft
Minutes to Southwest Plaza Shopping Center and College Hills Unidad Park. Pet-friendly apartments with walk-in closets in a community with numerous recreational amenities. Select apartments feature stainless steel appliances and private outdoor living spaces.
4 Units Available
River Ranch
4225 S Jackson St, San Angelo, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Stylish apartments in the heart of San Angelo. Close to Rio Vista Park and San Angelo Stadium. Amenities include fitness center, pool and library. Each apartment has air conditioning and lots of storage space.
15 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
4001 Sul Ross St, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An excellent location near schools and the park. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two pools and two laundry facilities. Upgraded interiors include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, a patio or a balcony, and designer finishes.
Contact for Availability
Park on Paint Rock
850 Paint Rock Rd, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
850 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Contact for Availability
Arden Ridge Apartments
3801 Arden Rd, San Angelo, TX
Studio
$585
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1008 sqft
WELCOME TO ARDEN RIDGE\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 Unit Available
Cielo Vista
34 Cielo Vista Plz, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from parks, schools and the freeway. Corporate and short-term leases available. Pet-friendly. Each home features a private, fenced yard, fireplaces and two carports with storage. Outdoor kitchen and pool.
5 Units Available
Arroyo Square
3210 Clare Drive, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A vibrant community near area parks and shops. Each home includes a walk-in closet, fenced-in backyard or private balcony, and vaulted ceilings. Short-term leases available. On-site fitness center and business center.
41 Units Available
Boulevard Apartments
6133 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1309 sqft
Welcome home to The BLVD Apartments! Our gated community offers alluring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with faux-wood flooring, beautiful kitchens with updated appliances and granite countertops, large
Contact for Availability
Harvard House
2465 Harvard Avenue, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1377 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 Unit Available
3245 Grove Circle
3245 Grove Cir, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1080 sqft
Nice and affordable three bedroom home! - Get into your new home for the summer now! This sweet 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has new carpet and is ready for a new family! Give us a call at 325-944-3596 or email us at office@angelorentals.

1 Unit Available
301 W Avenue S
301 W Avenue S, San Angelo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1986 sqft
Remodeled 4 Bedroom! - Lots of updates! Be the first tenant to live in this nicely remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home! This large home is convenient to everything and is lots of house for the money.

1 Unit Available
714 Penhurst Court
714 Penhurst Ct, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
Nice Bluffs home located close to shopping, the new HEB is right down the street, food, tons of new restaurants in a great shopping center, with both Bonham and TLCA right around the corner.

1 Unit Available
3218 Canyon Creek Dr
3218 Canyon Creek Dr, San Angelo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1940 sqft
Nice Southland home located close to shopping, close to the new HEB, the mall, and tons of restaurants. Sits in a quite, well established neighborhood, has 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with concrete floors throughout the home.

1 Unit Available
4441 Oak Grove Blvd
4441 Oak Grove Blvd, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1378 sqft
Super clean and nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse includes Refrigerator, electric stove,microwave,dishwasher, Washer and Dryer. Small pet allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee.

1 Unit Available
209 Robin Hood Trail
209 Robin Hood Trl, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
Dog allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee. No cats. Refrigerator, microwave

1 Unit Available
133 Kennedy
133 Kennedy St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you today! 2 car garage, laundry hook ups, clean and ready to go. Oven/stove included along with central heat and air conditioning. French door to nice patio and spacious backyard.

1 Unit Available
1320 Joseph Ln
1320 Joseph Ln, San Angelo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1659 sqft
Welcome to 1320 Joseph Lane, in Paulann West. This home is ideally located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, and is only an 8 minute drive to Goodfellow, and a short drive to the exemplary rated Holiman Elementary School and Producers Park.

1 Unit Available
1206 Wallace Ln
1206 Wallace Ln, San Angelo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
1667 sqft
Immaculate spacious home in popular Paulann West, close to exemplary rated Holiman Elementary, new Producers Park and under 10 minutes to Goodfellow.

1 Unit Available
6500 Firestone Pl
6500 Firestone Pl, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1863 sqft
THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO VIEW THE HOUSE WITH OUT CONTACTING FIRST. Check out the large lot with mature trees! Plenty of room to play here on this quiet cul-de-sac.

1 Unit Available
1223 Wallace Ln
1223 Wallace Ln, San Angelo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
1667 sqft
Welcome to 1223 Wallace Lane, a 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in the friendly Paulann West subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of San Angelo

1 Unit Available
1213 Daniel St
1213 Daniel St, Tom Green County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1556 sqft
Come take a look at this beautiful home in PAUL ANN! 3 Beds, 2 baths with beautiful laminate wood floors, custom trim, warm paint colors, open kitchen, custom built beds for the kids to enjoy, the master bath has a beautiful soaking tub to relieve
Results within 10 miles of San Angelo

1 Unit Available
9549 Fuchs Rd
9549 Fuchs Rd, Tom Green County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
Great home w/one acre, plus the space & the buildings, a 400 square foot carport w/ electricity, a workshop, & a huge storage area.
City Guide for San Angelo, TX

“A boy don’t get to be a man with clean britches on” - Elmer Kelton

San Angelo is an oasis of West Texas quirk. It's overwhelmingly welcoming. It is a city that is small and surrounded by desert, so you had better get over judgment and make friends fast, or else live a life as lonely as the tumbleweeds that sweep through town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in San Angelo, TX

Finding an apartment in San Angelo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

