Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:33 AM

20 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in San Angelo, TX

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
37 Units Available
Boulevard Apartments
6133 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1309 sqft
Welcome home to The BLVD Apartments! Our gated community offers alluring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with faux-wood flooring, beautiful kitchens with updated appliances and granite countertops, large
1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
3 Units Available
Cielo Vista
34 Cielo Vista Plz, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from parks, schools and the freeway. Corporate and short-term leases available. Pet-friendly. Each home features a private, fenced yard, fireplaces and two carports with storage. Outdoor kitchen and pool.
1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
22 Units Available
Sedona Ranch
2901 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
899 sqft
Minutes to Southwest Plaza Shopping Center and College Hills Unidad Park. Pet-friendly apartments with walk-in closets in a community with numerous recreational amenities. Select apartments feature stainless steel appliances and private outdoor living spaces.
1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
4 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
4001 Sul Ross St, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An excellent location near schools and the park. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two pools and two laundry facilities. Upgraded interiors include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, a patio or a balcony, and designer finishes.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
4 Units Available
Arroyo Square
3210 Clare Drive, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A vibrant community near area parks and shops. Each home includes a walk-in closet, fenced-in backyard or private balcony, and vaulted ceilings. Short-term leases available. On-site fitness center and business center.
1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Park on Paint Rock
850 Paint Rock Rd, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
850 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Arden Ridge Apartments
3801 Arden Rd, San Angelo, TX
Studio
$585
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1008 sqft
WELCOME TO ARDEN RIDGE\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Harvard House
2465 Harvard Avenue, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1377 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
423 W Avenue V
423 W Avenue V, San Angelo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1616 sqft
423 W Avenue V Available 07/17/20 Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home! - You'll love this newly remodeled family home! This two-story home has new carpet, paint, and appliances! Easy access to Bryant Blvd and the loop.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
6005 Rita Blanca St
6005 Rita Blanca St, San Angelo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2025 sqft
Walk to Lamar School! Immaculate 4 bedroom executive contemporary home with beautiful cordon bleu kitchen, abundant closet and storage space, on a quiet street. Neutral colors throughout. Oversized garage. Lawn care included in rent.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
626 Scout
626 Scout St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1190 sqft
New construction 3 brm/2 bath with great open floor plan featuring stained concrete flooring, dishwasher, range, microwave, pantry, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, double vanity and large closet in master bedroom, privacy fenced backyard, no

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1705 S. Van Buren
1705 S Van Buren St, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
860 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home in central San Angelo. Santa Rita elementary zone. House has 1 car garage. Rent $800 deposit $800. Pets are considered with certain restrictions. Call 325-658-4292 for showings. See below for qualifications.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
6500 Firestone Pl
6500 Firestone Pl, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1863 sqft
THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO VIEW THE HOUSE WITH OUT CONTACTING FIRST. Check out the large lot with mature trees! Plenty of room to play here on this quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1223 Wallace Ln
1223 Wallace Ln, San Angelo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
1667 sqft
Welcome to 1223 Wallace Lane, a 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in the friendly Paulann West subdivision.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1206 Wallace Ln
1206 Wallace Ln, San Angelo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
1667 sqft
Immaculate spacious home in popular Paulann West, close to exemplary rated Holiman Elementary, new Producers Park and under 10 minutes to Goodfellow.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1101 Clairmont
1101 Clairmont St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1656 sqft
Nicely remodeled home! - Come check out this large 3 bedroom 2 bath home near GAFB! Lots of character in this newly renovated home! Tenants will have access to the storage shed in the backyard! Please visit www.angelorentals.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2702 Coleman
2702 Coleman St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1270 sqft
Available for Rent and Less than Two Years Old!!! - Come see this wonderful home built in 2018! It is in great condition and ready for you to move in. This beautiful home has granite counter tops throughout and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3509 Silver Spur
3509 Silver Spur Dr, San Angelo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2336 sqft
Large, lovely home in Southland! - Check out this lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on in a fantastic family neighborhood! Fresh paint and flooring! Please email us at office@angelorentals.com for showing instructions.
Results within 5 miles of San Angelo

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7813 Elk Run
7813 Elk Run, Tom Green County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1624 sqft
7813 Elk Run Available 07/14/20 Nice home in Buffalo Heights on nearly an acre! - Super nice home with a country living feel! Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on just under an acre! Vaulted ceilings, stone fire place, soaking tub and
Results within 10 miles of San Angelo

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9743 Raccoon
9743 Raccoon Rd, Grape Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1828 sqft
Large family home in Grape Creek! - Looking for a three bedroom, three bathroom BIG house? This newly remodeled over 1800 square feet home may be just for you! New cabinets, water heater, appliances, paint, fixtures and flooring sets this home

July 2020 San Angelo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Angelo Rent Report. San Angelo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Angelo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Angelo rents held steady over the past month

San Angelo rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in San Angelo stand at $766 for a one-bedroom apartment and $983 for a two-bedroom. San Angelo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of San Angelo, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    San Angelo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in San Angelo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. San Angelo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • San Angelo's median two-bedroom rent of $983 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While San Angelo's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Angelo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in San Angelo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

