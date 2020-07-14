All apartments in San Angelo
Find more places like Harvard House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Angelo, TX
/
Harvard House
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Harvard House

2465 Harvard Avenue · (325) 313-3492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Angelo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2465 Harvard Avenue, San Angelo, TX 76904

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1A-HH-1

$735

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

2A-HH-1

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2B-HH-1

$915

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

2C-HH-1

$925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3A-HH-1

$1,025

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1377 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harvard House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
online portal
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-$350
Move-in Fees: $50 Move in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, free covered parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harvard House have any available units?
Harvard House offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $735, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $915, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,025. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
What amenities does Harvard House have?
Some of Harvard House's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harvard House currently offering any rent specials?
Harvard House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harvard House pet-friendly?
Yes, Harvard House is pet friendly.
Does Harvard House offer parking?
Yes, Harvard House offers parking.
Does Harvard House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harvard House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harvard House have a pool?
Yes, Harvard House has a pool.
Does Harvard House have accessible units?
No, Harvard House does not have accessible units.
Does Harvard House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harvard House has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Harvard House?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulevard Apartments
6133 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
Arden Ridge Apartments
3801 Arden Rd
San Angelo, TX 76901
Cielo Vista
34 Cielo Vista Plz
San Angelo, TX 76904
Arroyo Square
3210 Clare Drive
San Angelo, TX 76904
Sedona Ranch
2901 Sunset Dr
San Angelo, TX 76904
Plaza Square Apartments
4001 Sul Ross St
San Angelo, TX 76904
Park on Paint Rock
850 Paint Rock Rd
San Angelo, TX 76903

Similar Pages

San Angelo 2 BedroomsSan Angelo Apartments with Balcony
San Angelo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Angelo Apartments with Parking
San Angelo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments Near Colleges

Angelo State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity