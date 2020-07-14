Harvard House

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly online portal

We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors.