Apartment List
/
TX
/
abilene
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

133 Apartments for rent in Abilene, TX

📍
River Oaks Brookhollow
North E. Hwy 80
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
12 Units Available
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave, Abilene, TX
Studio
$585
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$625
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
845 sqft
Convenient location close to the Mall of Abilene and Dyess Air Force Base. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
950 sqft
Summer Wind Apartment Homes is a great place to choose an apartment in Abilene, TX.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Buck Creek Area
9 Units Available
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1231 sqft
A large grotto-style pool, 24 hour gym and Sandy volleyball court provide residents with plenty of on-site entertainment. Apartments in this complex feature large closets, covered parking and built-in microwaves for ultimate convenience.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
North E. Hwy 80
5 Units Available
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$662
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,033
1234 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Parking available. Community highlights include a pool, volleyball court, and business center. Close to Abilene Zoo and Abilene Christian University. Easy access to I-20 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
River Oaks-Brookhollow
8 Units Available
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1699 sqft
Welcome home to a fully-appointed apartment with a gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony, and on-site covered parking and clothing centers. Ideal location just minutes from Mall of Abilene and downtown Abilene.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Cobb Park Area
1 Unit Available
658 Forrest Avenue
658 Forrest Avenue, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1051 sqft
Newly painted interior! Light grey walls with white trim! New ceiling fans, light fixtures and blinds! New fridge and new stove stove! 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home with separate utility room plus a small room that would be a great office

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
2834 Robertson Drive
2834 Robertson Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1604 sqft
Beautiful remodeled with everything new! New carpet in bedrooms, new vinyl throughout the rest of the house, new stainless appliances, GRANITE COUNTERS, Huge bedrooms, lots of closet space, nice yard and patio area! All pets must be approved by the

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
1402 Westheimer Rd. #222
1402 Westheimer Road, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
971 sqft
Fantastic Condo Near ACU - Fresh paint, some updated, a really great property. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Not available until June 1. No pets. No smoking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644295)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3625 Scranton
3625 Scranton Lane, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
925 sqft
Wylie School Area - Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath. No smoking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4061519)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cobb Park Area
1 Unit Available
1022 Merchant St
1022 Merchant Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
2 bedroom Duplex - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3613911)

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North College
1 Unit Available
1605 N.18th
1605 N 18th St, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2108 sqft
1605 N.18th Available 08/14/20 1605 N. 18th St - (RLNE2987249)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
750 EN 14th
750 East North 14th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1364 sqft
750 En 14th - (RLNE2987520)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westwood Richland
1 Unit Available
2024 N. Willis - Apt #2
2024 North Willis Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$475
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AFFORDABLE - 1 bedroom 1 bath with Kitchen in Triplex unit. No smoking No Pets Allowed (RLNE3925931)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cobb Park Area
1 Unit Available
2401 State St.
2401 State Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
1056 sqft
- (RLNE4667515)

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westwood Richland
1 Unit Available
4607 N. 2nd - 4607
4607 North 2nd Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
1470 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom Condo in Plaza Estates - Great 2 bedroom Condo with covered parking and deck. Located in Plaza Estates! Large living area and additional living area that could be used for multiple purposes with new carpet and ceramic tile.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
2518 Rountree
2518 Rountree Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1317 sqft
Near ACU - Great 3 bedroom with stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. 2 living areas, parky and tile floors. Large yard. Nice home. No Smoking. (RLNE2730890)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
826 EN 15th Street
826 East North 15th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$990
1218 sqft
826 EN 15th Street Available 08/14/20 826 EN 15th - (RLNE3343185)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
46 HARBOUR TOWN
46 Harbour Town, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2141 sqft
Fairway Oaks Area - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath, downstairs master bedroom, nice kitchen, small office, and rear entry garage. Wylie Schools, no smoking. (RLNE1958485)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Cobb Park Area
1 Unit Available
1541 WESTMORELAND
1541 Westmoreland Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1084 sqft
1541 Westmoreland - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Large yard and big trees. Covered parking - 1 car carport. Central Heat and Air, updated kitchen and appliances make this one a must see.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Buck Creek Area
1 Unit Available
3017 Founders Place
3017 Founders Pl, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1960 sqft
3017 Founders Place Available 07/01/20 3017 Founders Place - 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths! Beautiful home in "The Enclave" Huge living room, counters and cabinets galore, granite, wood burning fireplace, amazing master with sitting area and wrap

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Original Town North
1 Unit Available
856 Mulberry St
856 Mulberry Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1011 sqft
856 Mulberry St Available 07/01/20 New Listing - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath - for lease - This delightful cottage is going to go fast! Updated 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath, single family home located in the Original Town North area of Abilene! All new roof, floors,

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
2125 Cedar Crest
2125 Cedar Crest Drive, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1707 sqft
2125 Cedar Crest Available 07/13/20 2125 Cedar Crest - 4 bedroom, 2 bath located on the north side of Abilene. (RLNE5851962)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Original Town North
1 Unit Available
938 Cedar Street
938 Cedar Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$750
1060 sqft
938 Cedar - Pardon our mess as we finish up on this remodel! Fresh paint, beautiful vinyl floors throughout, brand new windows! Washer and dryer connections and your own carport! Located just off North 10th so it makes it close to Hendrick, HSU,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6425 Jennings
6425 Jennings Drive, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
6425 Jennings - Located right behind Dyess and has a country feel! 2 bedrooms 1 bath with separate dining area! Fresh white paint and vinyl plank throughout.

Median Rent in Abilene

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Abilene is $658, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $875.
Studio
$604
1 Bed
$658
2 Beds
$875
3+ Beds
$1,094
City GuideAbilene
"Abilene, Abilene, prettiest town I've ever seen..." Okay, so maybe musician and songwriter Bob Gibson had never been to Abilene when he penned the 1964 folk homage to the city, but he wasn't too far off. An historic and recently redeveloped downtown, a number of public parks and three fairly decent lakes all make Abilene one of the most pleasant towns in north central Texas. So welcome to the community, partner! Let's start your apartment search.
What to Expect

Beginning in 1992, downtown renovations sparked a revitalization of area businesses. Texans living in the further flung and more residential areas of Abilene now have a variety of entertainment, dining and shopping options right downtown.

Neighborhoods

As downtown Abilene develops, apartment and housing options for Abilene residents do as well. Most of the development is concentrated in south and southwest Abilene, near both Dyess Air Force Base and the recently-constructed Mall of Abilene. Large, well-maintained complexes just outside of the loop draw in many area residents. Complexes located on Cedar Run Road, Ridgemont Drive and Rolling Green Drive offer some of the most desirable rentals in the city. As one moves towards the southern suburb of Buffalo Gap, rentals tend to become more loaded with amenities.

The northeastern portion of Abilene also offers a variety of desirable housing options.

The south, southwest and northeast areas of Abilene all have similar rents, with prices ranging from $700 to 900 for a two bedroom.

Types of Rentals

The Abilene rental market, particularly rentals in the desirable southwestern portion of the city, is dominated by newly constructed condo and apartment complexes. These buildings offer apartments with varying amenities--many with onsite laundry, swimming pools and fitness and community centers.

Abilene's newer developments are rented predominately through real estate agents and management companies. Realtors can provide new residents with a larger variety of newer apartment options than going directly through management agencies.

Single family homes and privately owned rentals are most often listed through online apartment search databases or in the community's papers.

To secure a rental in new developments, private homes or apartment buildings, be prepared to cough up fees for background and credit checks varying from $30 to $50. Deposits on apartments in the area range from $200 to one month's rent based on the location and type of rental.

Transportation

Downtown Abilene is ringed by Winters and Jake Roberts Freeways, which provide easy access to and from the major commercial district. Traffic and commuting times are generally low throughout the city.

Metropolitan Abilene is serviced by the CityLink bus system which has 19 routes operating throughout the city, from early morning into the late evening. Most bus routes intersect at the Downtown Transfer Station, allowing easy access from residential Abilene to downtown.

So welcome home to Abilene!

June 2020 Abilene Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Abilene Rent Report. Abilene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Abilene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Abilene Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Abilene Rent Report. Abilene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Abilene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Abilene rents held steady over the past month

Abilene rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Abilene stand at $659 for a one-bedroom apartment and $875 for a two-bedroom. Abilene's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Abilene, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Abilene rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Abilene, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Abilene is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Abilene's median two-bedroom rent of $875 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Abilene.
    • While Abilene's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Abilene than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Abilene.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Abilene?
    In Abilene, the median rent is $604 for a studio, $658 for a 1-bedroom, $875 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,094 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Abilene, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Abilene?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Abilene include River Oaks Brookhollow, and North E. Hwy 80.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Abilene?
    Some of the colleges located in the Abilene area include McMurry University, and Abilene Christian University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.

    Similar Pages

    Abilene 1 BedroomsAbilene 2 Bedrooms
    Abilene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAbilene Apartments with Pool
    Abilene Pet Friendly Places