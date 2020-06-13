133 Apartments for rent in Abilene, TX

Neighborhoods

As downtown Abilene develops, apartment and housing options for Abilene residents do as well. Most of the development is concentrated in south and southwest Abilene, near both Dyess Air Force Base and the recently-constructed Mall of Abilene. Large, well-maintained complexes just outside of the loop draw in many area residents. Complexes located on Cedar Run Road, Ridgemont Drive and Rolling Green Drive offer some of the most desirable rentals in the city. As one moves towards the southern suburb of Buffalo Gap, rentals tend to become more loaded with amenities.

The northeastern portion of Abilene also offers a variety of desirable housing options.

The south, southwest and northeast areas of Abilene all have similar rents, with prices ranging from $700 to 900 for a two bedroom.