Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:20 PM

10 Apartments for rent in San Angelo, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Angelo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
4 Units Available
River Ranch
4225 S Jackson St, San Angelo, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Stylish apartments in the heart of San Angelo. Close to Rio Vista Park and San Angelo Stadium. Amenities include fitness center, pool and library. Each apartment has air conditioning and lots of storage space.
Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
Arroyo Square
3210 Clare Drive, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A vibrant community near area parks and shops. Each home includes a walk-in closet, fenced-in backyard or private balcony, and vaulted ceilings. Short-term leases available. On-site fitness center and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
41 Units Available
Boulevard Apartments
6133 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1309 sqft
Welcome home to The BLVD Apartments! Our gated community offers alluring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with faux-wood flooring, beautiful kitchens with updated appliances and granite countertops, large
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Harvard House
2465 Harvard Avenue, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1377 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
714 Penhurst Court
714 Penhurst Ct, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
Nice Bluffs home located close to shopping, the new HEB is right down the street, food, tons of new restaurants in a great shopping center, with both Bonham and TLCA right around the corner.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1905 W Twohig Ave
1905 W Twohig Ave, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1332 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home, fresh paint, newly finished hard wood flooring, just waiting to be decorated! Call today to see!

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
30 W Beauregard Ave
30 W Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1300 sqft
Available Now! Loft A located on the lower level of the Loft Building. Unique upscale living in the heart of Downtown San Angelo.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1301 Howard St
1301 Howard St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1 bath house with gorgeous hardwood floors. Recently installed triple pane windows by Window Depot provide energy efficiency and enhanced noise reduction from the world outside. Fridge, washer & dryer are included.
Results within 1 mile of San Angelo

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1213 Daniel St
1213 Daniel St, Tom Green County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1556 sqft
Come take a look at this beautiful home in PAUL ANN! 3 Beds, 2 baths with beautiful laminate wood floors, custom trim, warm paint colors, open kitchen, custom built beds for the kids to enjoy, the master bath has a beautiful soaking tub to relieve
Results within 10 miles of San Angelo

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
9549 Fuchs Rd
9549 Fuchs Rd, Tom Green County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
Great home w/one acre, plus the space & the buildings, a 400 square foot carport w/ electricity, a workshop, & a huge storage area.
City Guide for San Angelo, TX

“A boy don’t get to be a man with clean britches on” - Elmer Kelton

San Angelo is an oasis of West Texas quirk. It's overwhelmingly welcoming. It is a city that is small and surrounded by desert, so you had better get over judgment and make friends fast, or else live a life as lonely as the tumbleweeds that sweep through town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in San Angelo, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Angelo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

