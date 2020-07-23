/
tom green county
37 Apartments for rent in Tom Green County, TX📍
Sedona Ranch
2901 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
899 sqft
Minutes to Southwest Plaza Shopping Center and College Hills Unidad Park. Pet-friendly apartments with walk-in closets in a community with numerous recreational amenities. Select apartments feature stainless steel appliances and private outdoor living spaces.
Arroyo Square
3210 Clare Drive, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A vibrant community near area parks and shops. Each home includes a walk-in closet, fenced-in backyard or private balcony, and vaulted ceilings. Short-term leases available. On-site fitness center and business center.
Boulevard Apartments
6133 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1309 sqft
Welcome home to The BLVD Apartments! Our gated community offers alluring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with faux-wood flooring, beautiful kitchens with updated appliances and granite countertops, large
Park on Paint Rock
850 Paint Rock Rd, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
850 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Arden Ridge Apartments
3801 Arden Rd, San Angelo, TX
Studio
$590
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$680
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1008 sqft
WELCOME TO ARDEN RIDGE\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
River Ranch
4225 S Jackson St, San Angelo, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Stylish apartments in the heart of San Angelo. Close to Rio Vista Park and San Angelo Stadium. Amenities include fitness center, pool and library. Each apartment has air conditioning and lots of storage space.
Cielo Vista
34 Cielo Vista Plz, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from parks, schools and the freeway. Corporate and short-term leases available. Pet-friendly. Each home features a private, fenced yard, fireplaces and two carports with storage. Outdoor kitchen and pool.
Harvard House
2465 Harvard Avenue, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1377 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1103 Weston Court
1103 Weston Ct, San Angelo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2298 sqft
THIS HOME IS FOR LEASE ONLY!!! LARGE 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH BRICK HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC IN THE BLUFFS. 2 LIVING AREAS, CIRCLE DRIVE, SPRINKLER SYSTEM, $2,000/MO AND $2,000/DEPOSIT. GRANITE & STAINLESS APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN.
1528 Fulton St
1528 Fulton St, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
THIS UNIT IS PART OF A DUPLEX AND IS FOR LEASE ONLY! CAN EITHER BE A 2 BR, 1BA, 2 LIVING OR USED AS A 3BR, 1 BAT, 1 LIVING. $650/MONTH AND $650/DEPOSIT. STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, LAUNDRY CONNECTION. CHAIN LINK FENCE.
2206 Joy Rd
2206 Joy Rd, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1852 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 living room home is located on the main lake and has incredible views. Spacious living room with a wood burning fire place for those cold days and gorgeous views of the lake year round.
830 Fisher St
830 Fisher St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1454 sqft
Super clean, low maintenance rental close to everything. Quiet street. 2 car attached garage. Privacy fenced back yard.
203 La Salle Dr
203 La Salle Dr, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1264 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath house close to Goodfellow AFB with a white picket fence. Great size rooms Master has a door to second bedroom perfect for a nursery. Tons of storage space, large laundry room, detached 1 car garage with a large yard.
2220 North St
2220 North St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1070 sqft
THIS HOME IS FOR LEASE ONLY!!! Cute, updated 3 bedroom home with 1.5 baths in jack & jill style. Laminate wood flooring. 1-car garage. AVAILABLE NOW. CALL JIM MUNDELL @ 325-234-0625 OR SETH MUNDELL @ 325-374-2919 FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING.
1905 W Twohig Ave
1905 W Twohig Ave, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1332 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home, fresh paint, newly finished hard wood flooring, just waiting to be decorated! Call today to see!
2620 Yale Ave
2620 Yale Ave, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Nice hardwood floors and large living space. Appliances included are stove and refrigerator. Must have verifiable rental history and income to qualify and complete an application. No PETS 2 car carport. Well cared for home. No smoking.
11506 Twin Lakes Lane
11506 Twin Lakes Ln, Tom Green County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3174 sqft
LEASE THE HOUSE WITH APPROX 5 ACRES (NOT THE ENTIRE PROPERTY). Magnificent 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Dove Creek. 2 living and 2 dining. Recent updates include new flooring, new interior paint, wood ceiling treatments.
1301 Howard St
1301 Howard St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1 bath house with gorgeous hardwood floors. Recently installed triple pane windows by Window Depot provide energy efficiency and enhanced noise reduction from the world outside. Fridge, washer & dryer are included.
253 Westwood Dr
253 Westwood Dr, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1656 sqft
This is a super cute home located in the heart of San Angelo. Easy access to HEB, restaurants, and entertainment. Home has 3 bedrooms, but the second living off the front was being used as a 4th.
1036 Glenna Dr
1036 Glenna St, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1118 sqft
This two-story 1,118 sq ft property is conveniently located near shopping and eatery in San Angelo. Covered parking for one vehicle is accessible from the front of the property, as well as extra uncovered parking.
3213 Walnut Hill Dr
3213 Walnut Hill Dr, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1722 sqft
Beautifully updated home in Southland area. At the end of a quiet street and close to school and shopping. This home has all new paint and flooring. Large living and dining.
30 W Beauregard Ave
30 W Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1300 sqft
Available Now! Loft A located on the lower level of the Loft Building. Unique upscale living in the heart of Downtown San Angelo.
634 Scout
634 Scout St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1190 sqft
New construction 3 brm/2 bath with great open floor plan featuring stained concrete flooring, dishwasher, range, microwave, pantry, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, double vanity and large closet in master bedroom, privacy fenced backyard, no
1217 Toby Ln
1217 Toby Ln, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1257 sqft
Welcome to 1217 Toby Lane, a neat and clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a nice sized corner lot in the Bend of the River subdivision, just minutes from Goodfellow AFB and South Concho Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Tom Green County area include McMurry University, Abilene Christian University, and Angelo State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Abilene, San Angelo, and Big Spring have apartments for rent.