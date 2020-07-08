Rent Calculator
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
948 Fenway Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
948 Fenway Lane
948 Fenway Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
948 Fenway Lane, Saginaw, TX 76179
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 948 Fenway Lane have any available units?
948 Fenway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Saginaw, TX
.
Is 948 Fenway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
948 Fenway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 Fenway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 948 Fenway Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Saginaw
.
Does 948 Fenway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 948 Fenway Lane offers parking.
Does 948 Fenway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 Fenway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 Fenway Lane have a pool?
No, 948 Fenway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 948 Fenway Lane have accessible units?
No, 948 Fenway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 948 Fenway Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 948 Fenway Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 948 Fenway Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 948 Fenway Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
