All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 921 Churchhill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
921 Churchhill Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 6:29 AM

921 Churchhill Drive

921 Churchhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

921 Churchhill Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available IMMEDIATELY! Warm & welcoming 1-story brick home, 3BD-2BA-2carGA with easy-walk to Saginaw High! Multiple improvements since late-2018, incl. NEW 16-SEER AC, blown-in attic insulation, all lighting & ceiling fans, garage door, outdoor lighting, irrigation, door hardware, bathroom sinks & counter tops, faucets, CORDLESS blinds! Past 2-year updates mean still-NEW roof, water heater, DW, additional electrical outlets! MSTR has private patio-access! PLENTY to enjoy along with fenced-yard, open patio, easy 2mi south to I-820 -or- east to 35W. Pets: Case-by-Case. NO smoking, vouchers nor evictions. Tenant's own W,D, refrigerator, Renter's Insurance & Yard Care. Request your Showing & Apply, today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 375
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Churchhill Drive have any available units?
921 Churchhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 921 Churchhill Drive have?
Some of 921 Churchhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Churchhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921 Churchhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Churchhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Churchhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 921 Churchhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 921 Churchhill Drive offers parking.
Does 921 Churchhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Churchhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Churchhill Drive have a pool?
No, 921 Churchhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 921 Churchhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 921 Churchhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Churchhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Churchhill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Churchhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 921 Churchhill Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 375
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with ParkingSaginaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Saginaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District