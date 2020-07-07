921 Churchhill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available IMMEDIATELY! Warm & welcoming 1-story brick home, 3BD-2BA-2carGA with easy-walk to Saginaw High! Multiple improvements since late-2018, incl. NEW 16-SEER AC, blown-in attic insulation, all lighting & ceiling fans, garage door, outdoor lighting, irrigation, door hardware, bathroom sinks & counter tops, faucets, CORDLESS blinds! Past 2-year updates mean still-NEW roof, water heater, DW, additional electrical outlets! MSTR has private patio-access! PLENTY to enjoy along with fenced-yard, open patio, easy 2mi south to I-820 -or- east to 35W. Pets: Case-by-Case. NO smoking, vouchers nor evictions. Tenant's own W,D, refrigerator, Renter's Insurance & Yard Care. Request your Showing & Apply, today!