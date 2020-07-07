912 Churchhill Dr Saginaw

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Gorgeous home - Property Id: 121615



Gorgeous home like no other!!



This is an executive home!!!



Home has an office, 2 dinning areas and Huge master bedroom!

Beautiful travertine floors.



Arched entryways , shed, front porch,



Across the street from Saginaw High School an Starbucks's!!



walking distance to shopping and dining

and just minutes from all major highways like 820 an I 35. 121, 183

15 minutes from down town Fierh Worth,

5 minutes from rail road company,

25 minutes From airport, etc



Home has dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, microwave, 2 inch blinds, curtains, etc



Come see for yourself you will not be desapointed!!



Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/121615p

No Dogs Allowed



