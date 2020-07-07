912 Churchhill Dr Saginaw

Amenities
Gorgeous home - Property Id: 121615
Gorgeous home like no other!!
This is an executive home!!!
Home has an office, 2 dinning areas and Huge master bedroom!
Beautiful travertine floors.
Arched entryways , shed, front porch,
Across the street from Saginaw High School an Starbucks's!!
walking distance to shopping and dining
and just minutes from all major highways like 820 an I 35. 121, 183
15 minutes from down town Fierh Worth,
5 minutes from rail road company,
25 minutes From airport, etc
Home has dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, microwave, 2 inch blinds, curtains, etc
Come see for yourself you will not be desapointed!!
,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/121615p
No Dogs Allowed
