849 Parkwest Boulevard

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated 3 BED 2 BATH 2 LIVING AREAS, home, ready for move in!! You'll love the new Tile and Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout. Vaulted ceilings in Master Bedroom and front bedroom. Double bowl sinks in Master with skylight and garden tub. House is open concept with 10 foot ceilings in the living room. $50 Application fee for applicants 18 years or older. Pets 10 lbs or less and house broken. Owner is a State Licensed Texas Realtor. All information including schools and measurements are thought to be reliable but should be verified by Agent or Applicant.