Saginaw, TX
849 Parkwest Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

849 Parkwest Boulevard

849 Parkwest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

849 Parkwest Boulevard, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 3 BED 2 BATH 2 LIVING AREAS, home, ready for move in!! You'll love the new Tile and Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout. Vaulted ceilings in Master Bedroom and front bedroom. Double bowl sinks in Master with skylight and garden tub. House is open concept with 10 foot ceilings in the living room. $50 Application fee for applicants 18 years or older. Pets 10 lbs or less and house broken. Owner is a State Licensed Texas Realtor. All information including schools and measurements are thought to be reliable but should be verified by Agent or Applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 Parkwest Boulevard have any available units?
849 Parkwest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 849 Parkwest Boulevard have?
Some of 849 Parkwest Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 Parkwest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
849 Parkwest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 Parkwest Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 849 Parkwest Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 849 Parkwest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 849 Parkwest Boulevard offers parking.
Does 849 Parkwest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 Parkwest Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 Parkwest Boulevard have a pool?
No, 849 Parkwest Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 849 Parkwest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 849 Parkwest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 849 Parkwest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 Parkwest Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 849 Parkwest Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 849 Parkwest Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

