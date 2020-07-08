All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 823 White Rock St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
823 White Rock St
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:31 AM

823 White Rock St

823 White Rock St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

823 White Rock St, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Duplex in Saginaw offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Homes features walk in closets, open living area, dining area adjacent to kitchen. The second bedroom opens up to a large privacy fenced in backyard, 2 car driveway with one car garage, front porch and a nice rear patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=HTebDMYB2T&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 White Rock St have any available units?
823 White Rock St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 823 White Rock St have?
Some of 823 White Rock St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 White Rock St currently offering any rent specials?
823 White Rock St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 White Rock St pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 White Rock St is pet friendly.
Does 823 White Rock St offer parking?
Yes, 823 White Rock St offers parking.
Does 823 White Rock St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 White Rock St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 White Rock St have a pool?
No, 823 White Rock St does not have a pool.
Does 823 White Rock St have accessible units?
No, 823 White Rock St does not have accessible units.
Does 823 White Rock St have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 White Rock St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 823 White Rock St have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 White Rock St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District