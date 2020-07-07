813 S Hampshire Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful!! RANCHO NORTH 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Park-like backyard features tons of birds, roses and a covered patio. Fresh paint on the interior and new carpet in all of the bedrooms. Hard surface flooring in all living areas. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a tile shower in the ensuite bath. Hall bath has a tub with lots of storage. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and tile backsplash. This home has bright light and great features and is available now!