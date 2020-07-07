All apartments in Saginaw
813 S Hampshire Street

813 South Hampshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

813 South Hampshire Street, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful!! RANCHO NORTH 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Park-like backyard features tons of birds, roses and a covered patio. Fresh paint on the interior and new carpet in all of the bedrooms. Hard surface flooring in all living areas. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a tile shower in the ensuite bath. Hall bath has a tub with lots of storage. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and tile backsplash. This home has bright light and great features and is available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 S Hampshire Street have any available units?
813 S Hampshire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 813 S Hampshire Street have?
Some of 813 S Hampshire Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 S Hampshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
813 S Hampshire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 S Hampshire Street pet-friendly?
No, 813 S Hampshire Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 813 S Hampshire Street offer parking?
No, 813 S Hampshire Street does not offer parking.
Does 813 S Hampshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 S Hampshire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 S Hampshire Street have a pool?
No, 813 S Hampshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 813 S Hampshire Street have accessible units?
No, 813 S Hampshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 813 S Hampshire Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 S Hampshire Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 S Hampshire Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 S Hampshire Street does not have units with air conditioning.

