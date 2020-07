Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage pool playground game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

FOR RENT!! You’re looking at VERY spacious five bedroom home that has a large family room downstairs along with a secondary bedroom, study, and massive walk in pantry-laundry room. The master bedroom is upstairs along with three additional bedrooms and a nice size game room. The subdivision offers a community pool and playground. HOA fee of $20.00 per month will be added to rent amount. MOVE IN WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!