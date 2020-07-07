808 Thompson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in Ready 3-2-2 with bonus room. Huge covered patio to enjoy your morning coffee, lrg backyard with trees and storage bld. Neutral colors throughout. New vinyl plank floors. Carpet in bedrooms only. Nice mature shrubs and trees. Large covered front porch. Work bench in garage. Must have minimum 2yr rental history, 2yr employment with verifiable income of at least 3x's the amount of rent. No evictions or broken leases. Pets are case by case basis. Must have current vaccination records. Home REQUIRES $150 Administrative Fee at time of lease signing that will include a Pre-Move In Assessment before Move In. Tenant maintains yard, trees, and bushes. Refrigerator provided if needed. Home is near a small park.