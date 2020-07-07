All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated November 4 2019 at 3:10 PM

808 Thompson Drive

808 Thompson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

808 Thompson Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in Ready 3-2-2 with bonus room. Huge covered patio to enjoy your morning coffee, lrg backyard with trees and storage bld. Neutral colors throughout. New vinyl plank floors. Carpet in bedrooms only. Nice mature shrubs and trees. Large covered front porch. Work bench in garage. Must have minimum 2yr rental history, 2yr employment with verifiable income of at least 3x's the amount of rent. No evictions or broken leases. Pets are case by case basis. Must have current vaccination records. Home REQUIRES $150 Administrative Fee at time of lease signing that will include a Pre-Move In Assessment before Move In. Tenant maintains yard, trees, and bushes. Refrigerator provided if needed. Home is near a small park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Thompson Drive have any available units?
808 Thompson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 808 Thompson Drive have?
Some of 808 Thompson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Thompson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
808 Thompson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Thompson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Thompson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 808 Thompson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 808 Thompson Drive offers parking.
Does 808 Thompson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Thompson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Thompson Drive have a pool?
No, 808 Thompson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 808 Thompson Drive have accessible units?
No, 808 Thompson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Thompson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Thompson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Thompson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Thompson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

