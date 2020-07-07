All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:26 AM

805 Stafford Station Dr

805 Stafford Station Drive · No Longer Available
Location

805 Stafford Station Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Home for Lease in Saginaw - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Home for Lease in Saginaw. 1,744 sq. ft. Built-in 1999. Spacious kitchen comes with electric range, microwave and dishwasher. Fenced backyard. Fresh Paint. Family room has a wood burning fireplace with gas starter and ceiling fan. Brand new carpet. Two dining areas. Walk to elementary and middle schools. Master bathroom has a separate shower and tub. Close to major stores and highways I-35W and Hwy 114.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES:

ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity - Cirro Energy.

WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Saginaw.

GAS: Tenant pays for gas - ATMOS Energy.

PARKING:

2 car garage with door opener.

(RLNE5695377)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Stafford Station Dr have any available units?
805 Stafford Station Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 805 Stafford Station Dr have?
Some of 805 Stafford Station Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Stafford Station Dr currently offering any rent specials?
805 Stafford Station Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Stafford Station Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Stafford Station Dr is pet friendly.
Does 805 Stafford Station Dr offer parking?
Yes, 805 Stafford Station Dr offers parking.
Does 805 Stafford Station Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Stafford Station Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Stafford Station Dr have a pool?
No, 805 Stafford Station Dr does not have a pool.
Does 805 Stafford Station Dr have accessible units?
No, 805 Stafford Station Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Stafford Station Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Stafford Station Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Stafford Station Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Stafford Station Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
