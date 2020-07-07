805 Stafford Station Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Home for Lease in Saginaw - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Home for Lease in Saginaw. 1,744 sq. ft. Built-in 1999. Spacious kitchen comes with electric range, microwave and dishwasher. Fenced backyard. Fresh Paint. Family room has a wood burning fireplace with gas starter and ceiling fan. Brand new carpet. Two dining areas. Walk to elementary and middle schools. Master bathroom has a separate shower and tub. Close to major stores and highways I-35W and Hwy 114.



UTILITIES:



ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity - Cirro Energy.



WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Saginaw.



GAS: Tenant pays for gas - ATMOS Energy.



PARKING:



2 car garage with door opener.



