Saginaw, TX
752 Fox Run Trail
Last updated September 18 2019

752 Fox Run Trail

752 Fox Run Trail · No Longer Available
Location

752 Fox Run Trail, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
JUST LISTED & READY FOR MOVE-IN! This great 3-2 has front flex-room perfect for play, dining or office and an open kitchen and large living room with a fireplace. No carpet in home is very low maintenance, and the home has updated paint, fixtures & flooring. The backyard has a covered patio, an area for your bbq pit, and a storage shed. 2 small dogs allowed under 30# with non-refundable pet deposit of $250 - photo of pet required. Schools are close-by, and the home is very convenient to Loop 820. Also Nearby: Saginaw Rec Center, Saginaw Aquatics Center, Dog Park, Eagle Mountain Lake Park, Chic-Fil-A, Kroger & WalMart. Tenant to verify schools & other information. No Smoking. App fee is $60 per person over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Fox Run Trail have any available units?
752 Fox Run Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 752 Fox Run Trail have?
Some of 752 Fox Run Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Fox Run Trail currently offering any rent specials?
752 Fox Run Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Fox Run Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 Fox Run Trail is pet friendly.
Does 752 Fox Run Trail offer parking?
Yes, 752 Fox Run Trail offers parking.
Does 752 Fox Run Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Fox Run Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Fox Run Trail have a pool?
No, 752 Fox Run Trail does not have a pool.
Does 752 Fox Run Trail have accessible units?
No, 752 Fox Run Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Fox Run Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 752 Fox Run Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 752 Fox Run Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 Fox Run Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

