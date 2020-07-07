752 Fox Run Trail

Amenities

JUST LISTED & READY FOR MOVE-IN! This great 3-2 has front flex-room perfect for play, dining or office and an open kitchen and large living room with a fireplace. No carpet in home is very low maintenance, and the home has updated paint, fixtures & flooring. The backyard has a covered patio, an area for your bbq pit, and a storage shed. 2 small dogs allowed under 30# with non-refundable pet deposit of $250 - photo of pet required. Schools are close-by, and the home is very convenient to Loop 820. Also Nearby: Saginaw Rec Center, Saginaw Aquatics Center, Dog Park, Eagle Mountain Lake Park, Chic-Fil-A, Kroger & WalMart. Tenant to verify schools & other information. No Smoking. App fee is $60 per person over 18.