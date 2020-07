720 Pheasant Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME LIKE NO THER IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD WITH CUSTOM UPGRADES. A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATTE. JUST THE GREAT HOME WOULD LOVE TO SAY THIS IS MY HOME. HIGH CEILINGS, METAL SPLINDLES, UPGRADED MASTER SHOWER ENCLOSURE, STUDY DOWN STAIRS NEXT TO BATHROOM CAN BE USED AS AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM, UPSTAIRS HAS ANOTHER STUDY - DEN WITH THE WHOLE UPSTAIRS WITH METAL SPINDLES OFFERING AN ANMAZING VIEW DOWNSTAIRS. KITCHEN HAS A AN ABUNDANCE OF COUNTER SPACE JUST RIGHT FOR THOSE FAMILY REUNIONS. THE BACKYARD IS TO KILL FOR WITH A WRAP AROUND COVERED PATIO PERFECTLY DESIGNED FOR THOSE SUMMER COOK OUTS, FAMILY GATHERINGS OR SIMPLY ENJOYNIG A PLEASANT MEAL OUTSIDE. OFFERS HOA AMENITIES POOL, PARK GRILLS WALK TRAIL