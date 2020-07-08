All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:46 PM

6353 Skipper Lane

6353 Skipper Ln
Location

6353 Skipper Ln, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available April 12, 2019. This home has everything including open concept with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Kitchen includes gas stove and built in microwave, granite counter tops with a large island and breakfast bar, and large pantry. Master bathroom has double vanity with granite counter tops and large tub. Bay windows, walk in closets and storage shed in the back yard. There is a community pool and play ground for the kids, and shopping and restaurants are near by. No Pets. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit. Available April 12, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6353 Skipper Lane have any available units?
6353 Skipper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 6353 Skipper Lane have?
Some of 6353 Skipper Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6353 Skipper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6353 Skipper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6353 Skipper Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6353 Skipper Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 6353 Skipper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6353 Skipper Lane offers parking.
Does 6353 Skipper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6353 Skipper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6353 Skipper Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6353 Skipper Lane has a pool.
Does 6353 Skipper Lane have accessible units?
No, 6353 Skipper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6353 Skipper Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6353 Skipper Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6353 Skipper Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6353 Skipper Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

