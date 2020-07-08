6353 Skipper Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Available April 12, 2019. This home has everything including open concept with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Kitchen includes gas stove and built in microwave, granite counter tops with a large island and breakfast bar, and large pantry. Master bathroom has double vanity with granite counter tops and large tub. Bay windows, walk in closets and storage shed in the back yard. There is a community pool and play ground for the kids, and shopping and restaurants are near by. No Pets. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit. Available April 12, 2019.