6344 Robertson Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage pool air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc658c405e ---- Newly built 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom beautiful home ready for move-in!! Kitchen boasts pantry, dark kitchen cabinets, separate kitchen island, granite countertops, modern lighting and tile flooring throughout. To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $1800.00 No Pets! Admin. Fee: $300