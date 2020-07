Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

NEW BUILD MUST SEE!!! Three bedroom, two bath home ready for move-in now. Home features granite counter tops, custom cabinets, spacious floor plan, open floor plan and much more. The spacious master has a walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower great for relaxing after a hard day of work.