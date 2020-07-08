All apartments in Saginaw
Saginaw, TX
6337 Seagull Lane
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:17 PM

6337 Seagull Lane

6337 Seagull Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6337 Seagull Ln, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
2017 Home for rent in Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD! The home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Carpet in the living and bedrooms while tile in the entry and wet areas. Enjoy relaxing in the quiet backyard with covered patio. The community has a pool and playground. Just minutes from DFW airport, eagle mountain lake, and Sundance square in downtown Fort Worth. You can boat, fish, and enjoy hiking and jogging at the nearby Fort Worth Nature and Refuge Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6337 Seagull Lane have any available units?
6337 Seagull Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 6337 Seagull Lane have?
Some of 6337 Seagull Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6337 Seagull Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6337 Seagull Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6337 Seagull Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6337 Seagull Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 6337 Seagull Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6337 Seagull Lane offers parking.
Does 6337 Seagull Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6337 Seagull Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6337 Seagull Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6337 Seagull Lane has a pool.
Does 6337 Seagull Lane have accessible units?
No, 6337 Seagull Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6337 Seagull Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6337 Seagull Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6337 Seagull Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6337 Seagull Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

