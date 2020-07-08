6337 Seagull Lane

Amenities

2017 Home for rent in Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD! The home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Carpet in the living and bedrooms while tile in the entry and wet areas. Enjoy relaxing in the quiet backyard with covered patio. The community has a pool and playground. Just minutes from DFW airport, eagle mountain lake, and Sundance square in downtown Fort Worth. You can boat, fish, and enjoy hiking and jogging at the nearby Fort Worth Nature and Refuge Center.