Saginaw, TX
633 Silverbrook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

633 Silverbrook Drive

633 Silverbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

633 Silverbrook Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions* Living area with built-in shelving, arched doorways and art niches. Kitchen offering granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with Glass top stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and refrigerator. Master bedroom located on first level. M-bath has double vanity sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Second level features a sprawling multi-purpose room that is ideal for entertaining. Large backyard with trees and a storage shed.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 Silverbrook Drive have any available units?
633 Silverbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 633 Silverbrook Drive have?
Some of 633 Silverbrook Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 Silverbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
633 Silverbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 Silverbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 633 Silverbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 633 Silverbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 633 Silverbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 633 Silverbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 Silverbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 Silverbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 633 Silverbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 633 Silverbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 633 Silverbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 633 Silverbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 Silverbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 633 Silverbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 633 Silverbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

