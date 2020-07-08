633 Silverbrook Drive

Amenities

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions* Living area with built-in shelving, arched doorways and art niches. Kitchen offering granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with Glass top stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and refrigerator. Master bedroom located on first level. M-bath has double vanity sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Second level features a sprawling multi-purpose room that is ideal for entertaining. Large backyard with trees and a storage shed.

Contact us to schedule a showing.