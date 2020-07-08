All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 632 Oak Hollow Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
632 Oak Hollow Trail
Last updated November 5 2019 at 3:42 AM

632 Oak Hollow Trail

632 Oak Hollow Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

632 Oak Hollow Trail, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Oak Hollow Trail have any available units?
632 Oak Hollow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 632 Oak Hollow Trail have?
Some of 632 Oak Hollow Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Oak Hollow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
632 Oak Hollow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Oak Hollow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 632 Oak Hollow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 632 Oak Hollow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 632 Oak Hollow Trail offers parking.
Does 632 Oak Hollow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Oak Hollow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Oak Hollow Trail have a pool?
No, 632 Oak Hollow Trail does not have a pool.
Does 632 Oak Hollow Trail have accessible units?
No, 632 Oak Hollow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Oak Hollow Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 Oak Hollow Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Oak Hollow Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Oak Hollow Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District