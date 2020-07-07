All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated April 29 2019 at 3:52 PM

6305 Pontoon Street

6305 Pontoon St · No Longer Available
Location

6305 Pontoon St, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Enjoy the outdoors Open floor plans, oversized lots, covered porches & patios,Decorative Lighting, Flat Screen Wiring, High Speed Internet Available
12 inch+ Attic Insulation, 13-15 SEER AC, Ceiling Fans, Double Pane Windows, Insulated Doors, Low E Windows, Programmable Thermostat, walking trails are just a few of the benefits our residents will enjoy.
Community Pool, Greenbelt, Jogging Path/Bike Path, Playground, Private Lake/Pond

http://pamtexas.com/qualifying-criteria/
http://pamtexas.com/application-process/
https://pamtexas.com/rental-application/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6305 Pontoon Street have any available units?
6305 Pontoon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 6305 Pontoon Street have?
Some of 6305 Pontoon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6305 Pontoon Street currently offering any rent specials?
6305 Pontoon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 Pontoon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6305 Pontoon Street is pet friendly.
Does 6305 Pontoon Street offer parking?
No, 6305 Pontoon Street does not offer parking.
Does 6305 Pontoon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 Pontoon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 Pontoon Street have a pool?
Yes, 6305 Pontoon Street has a pool.
Does 6305 Pontoon Street have accessible units?
No, 6305 Pontoon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 Pontoon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6305 Pontoon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6305 Pontoon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6305 Pontoon Street has units with air conditioning.

