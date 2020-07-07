All apartments in Saginaw
Saginaw, TX
6252 Red Falcon Drive
6252 Red Falcon Drive

6252 Red Falcon Dr
Location

6252 Red Falcon Dr, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Be the FIRST to rent this beautiful brand new house!!! Walking distance to elementary school, easy access to 820. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with granite counters and brand new stainless steel appliances. This is smart house with smart door entry and smart thermostat. Looking for great applicants. Please include 1 month of pay stubs for proof of income, government-issued ID, TAR application, and we will send a link for MySmartMove for your credit check of $40 per adult living in the house. Pets are per case approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

