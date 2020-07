Amenities

pet friendly fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2 Story home in Saginaw Area - Large 2 story with huge game room only upstairs. Split bedroom arrangement. There is a divider fireplace between living room and dining room. Eat in kitchen. House has gas heat and Yard is fenced. New inside paint and new flooring. TAR app. App fee is $45 and can be paid using credit card. . Deposit holds home for 2 weeks. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent. TAR app.



(RLNE2101128)