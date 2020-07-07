All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 613 Crystal Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
613 Crystal Brook Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:03 AM

613 Crystal Brook Drive

613 Crystal Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

613 Crystal Brook Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Oversized lot, see through fireplace, huge second living area upstairs, all bedrooms down in this clean, open floorplan home with split bedroom arrangement. No pets. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1400.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy and showings will start after make ready work is completed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Crystal Brook Drive have any available units?
613 Crystal Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 613 Crystal Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
613 Crystal Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Crystal Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 613 Crystal Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 613 Crystal Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 613 Crystal Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 613 Crystal Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Crystal Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Crystal Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 613 Crystal Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 613 Crystal Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 613 Crystal Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Crystal Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Crystal Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Crystal Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Crystal Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District