Very nice well maintained home located in a quite culdesac inside a great neighborhood. 4 bedrooms or 3 beds and a study. 2 full baths. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Tile Floors. New carpet. Short commute to Lockheed Martin and Downtown Fort Worth. Wont last long! Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 Mcneill Lane have any available units?
605 Mcneill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 605 Mcneill Lane have?
Some of 605 Mcneill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Mcneill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
605 Mcneill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.