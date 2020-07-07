All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:46 AM

605 Mcneill Lane

605 Mcneil Lane · No Longer Available
Location

605 Mcneil Lane, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice well maintained home located in a quite culdesac inside a great neighborhood. 4 bedrooms or 3 beds and a study. 2 full baths. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Tile Floors. New carpet. Short commute to Lockheed Martin and Downtown Fort Worth. Wont last long! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

