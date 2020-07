Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home in quite and established neighborhood with 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Kitchen has sit in bar, living room with fireplace, fenced backyard with covered patio, front yard, sprinkler system. For those that may want to OWN without credit, owner also offers OwnerFin.