Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Exceptionally Maintained home! - Beautifully maintained property which features a spacious open floor plan. Study located just off entry of home, large kitchen open to living area, master bedroom downstairs with updated and stunning master bath and large closet. Laundry room located downstairs and two car attached garage. Upstairs features landing which leads to additional bedrooms and bathrooms. Large backyard with covered patio! No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4090307)