Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:41 AM

533 Asbury Drive

533 Asbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

533 Asbury Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Covered back patio! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Asbury Drive have any available units?
533 Asbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 533 Asbury Drive have?
Some of 533 Asbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Asbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
533 Asbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Asbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Asbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 533 Asbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 533 Asbury Drive offers parking.
Does 533 Asbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Asbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Asbury Drive have a pool?
No, 533 Asbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 533 Asbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 533 Asbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Asbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Asbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Asbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Asbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

