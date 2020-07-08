All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 513 Nathan St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
513 Nathan St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

513 Nathan St.

513 Nathan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

513 Nathan Street, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Crafted 3-2-2 Home in Saginaw! Updates Kitchen with Granite Counters! - Beautifully Crafted 3-2-2 home in Saginaw. New laminate wood floors through out all bedrooms and living area and new granite counter tops and white tile backsplash. Large master bedroom with dual sinks, separate shower and tub, walk in closet. Spacious spare bedrooms. Covered back patio and a big fenced backyard. This home is located closely to I-35 and 820 and close by to the Fort worth airport, and with easy access to plenty of shopping.

(RLNE4614940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Nathan St. have any available units?
513 Nathan St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 513 Nathan St. have?
Some of 513 Nathan St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Nathan St. currently offering any rent specials?
513 Nathan St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Nathan St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Nathan St. is pet friendly.
Does 513 Nathan St. offer parking?
No, 513 Nathan St. does not offer parking.
Does 513 Nathan St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Nathan St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Nathan St. have a pool?
No, 513 Nathan St. does not have a pool.
Does 513 Nathan St. have accessible units?
No, 513 Nathan St. does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Nathan St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Nathan St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Nathan St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Nathan St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District