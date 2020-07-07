All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:18 AM

441 Asbury Drive

441 Asbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

441 Asbury Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
No Stairs To Climb! - One story three bedroom Saginaw home has 1639 square feet with roomy living area and fireplace. Formal dining plus eat in kitchen. Split bedroom arrangement. Good covered patio. Sprinkler system. Refrigerator included. Built-in microwave. Separate tub and shower in master plus two sink vanity. Walk in closets. Automatic garage door opener. Ready for a quick move in. Pets OK and kids attend Eagle Mt-Saginaw ISD.

(RLNE4181250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Asbury Drive have any available units?
441 Asbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 441 Asbury Drive have?
Some of 441 Asbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Asbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
441 Asbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Asbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 Asbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 441 Asbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 441 Asbury Drive offers parking.
Does 441 Asbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 Asbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Asbury Drive have a pool?
No, 441 Asbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 441 Asbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 441 Asbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Asbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 Asbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 441 Asbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 441 Asbury Drive has units with air conditioning.

