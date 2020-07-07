All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 405 Asbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
405 Asbury Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 9:41 PM

405 Asbury Drive

405 Asbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

405 Asbury Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Adorable 2 bedroom located in Saginaw fresh paint split bedrooms with a fireplace in living, ALL NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT!! Fenced in back yard, tenant to care for their own backyards, owner will maintain front yards. Tenant to pay water, and electric.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Asbury Drive have any available units?
405 Asbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 405 Asbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
405 Asbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Asbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 405 Asbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 405 Asbury Drive offer parking?
No, 405 Asbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 405 Asbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Asbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Asbury Drive have a pool?
No, 405 Asbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 405 Asbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 405 Asbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Asbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Asbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Asbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Asbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District