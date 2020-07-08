All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 341 Vista Way Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
341 Vista Way Dr
Last updated September 21 2019 at 9:52 AM

341 Vista Way Dr

341 Vista Way Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

341 Vista Way Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
pet friendly
Great 3 bed- 2 bath home in Eagle Mount Saginaw ISD- 76179 - Well maintained home ready for new tenants. Open floor plan, kitchen features beautiful counters, a breakfast bar, black appliances, and nice back splash! All bedrooms have a walk-in closet and the mater bedroom includes a separate area for an office, nursery, or craft room! Spacious master bath has a garden tub and separate shower with updated tile! Great size backyard with covered patio & view of the neighborhood canal with fountains! The community includes a pool and park with playground. Great location for commuting to Fort Worth!! Approximately 10 miles to downtown! Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, schools, and much more. Come make this one your own.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5127535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Vista Way Dr have any available units?
341 Vista Way Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 341 Vista Way Dr have?
Some of 341 Vista Way Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Vista Way Dr currently offering any rent specials?
341 Vista Way Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Vista Way Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 341 Vista Way Dr is pet friendly.
Does 341 Vista Way Dr offer parking?
No, 341 Vista Way Dr does not offer parking.
Does 341 Vista Way Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 Vista Way Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Vista Way Dr have a pool?
Yes, 341 Vista Way Dr has a pool.
Does 341 Vista Way Dr have accessible units?
No, 341 Vista Way Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Vista Way Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 Vista Way Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Vista Way Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Vista Way Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District