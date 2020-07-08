324 Marsha Street

Amenities

Beautiful Home Waiting for You! This 4 bdrm 2 bath home comes complete w landscaped front yard, open floor plan & a Pergola on the Patio. The open kitchen boast plenty of cabinet & countertop space, breakfast bar & eat-in dining & is just off the living rm. Spacious master suite offers walk-in closest & master bath w dual sinks, garden tub, & sep. shower. Across from formal living & dining rms, the 4th bdrm currently being used as office, features 2 large windows overlooking front yard, French drs & adjustable shelving in closest