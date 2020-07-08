All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 324 Marsha Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
324 Marsha Street
Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:21 AM

324 Marsha Street

324 Marsha Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

324 Marsha Street, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home Waiting for You! This 4 bdrm 2 bath home comes complete w landscaped front yard, open floor plan & a Pergola on the Patio. The open kitchen boast plenty of cabinet & countertop space, breakfast bar & eat-in dining & is just off the living rm. Spacious master suite offers walk-in closest & master bath w dual sinks, garden tub, & sep. shower. Across from formal living & dining rms, the 4th bdrm currently being used as office, features 2 large windows overlooking front yard, French drs & adjustable shelving in closest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Marsha Street have any available units?
324 Marsha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 324 Marsha Street have?
Some of 324 Marsha Street's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Marsha Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 Marsha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Marsha Street pet-friendly?
No, 324 Marsha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 324 Marsha Street offer parking?
No, 324 Marsha Street does not offer parking.
Does 324 Marsha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Marsha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Marsha Street have a pool?
No, 324 Marsha Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 Marsha Street have accessible units?
No, 324 Marsha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Marsha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Marsha Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Marsha Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Marsha Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District