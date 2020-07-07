All apartments in Saginaw
208 West Franklin Avenue
208 West Franklin Avenue

208 W Franklin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

208 W Franklin Ave, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly updated 3 bedroom home. Hard wood flooring throughout, mud room in back of the house. Clean, move in ready.
$300 OFF 1st Month rent with 18 month lease!!!

Follow the RENTLY.com ad to view the home.

AFTER VIEWING THE HOME -Please follow the www.frontlineproperty.com website for all application instructions. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE DONE ONLINE ON WEBSITE!

https://frontlineproperty.com/apply-online/

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-288-5559

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 West Franklin Avenue have any available units?
208 West Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 208 West Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
208 West Franklin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 West Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 208 West Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 208 West Franklin Avenue offer parking?
No, 208 West Franklin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 208 West Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 West Franklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 West Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 208 West Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 208 West Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 208 West Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 208 West Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 West Franklin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 West Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 West Franklin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

