208 West Franklin Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly updated 3 bedroom home. Hard wood flooring throughout, mud room in back of the house. Clean, move in ready.

$300 OFF 1st Month rent with 18 month lease!!!



Follow the RENTLY.com ad to view the home.



AFTER VIEWING THE HOME -Please follow the www.frontlineproperty.com website for all application instructions. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE DONE ONLINE ON WEBSITE!



https://frontlineproperty.com/apply-online/



Kelly Lawless

Frontline Property Management

0600525

817-288-5559



Kelly Lawless

Frontline Property Management

0600525

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.