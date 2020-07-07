All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1233 Cheyenne Ct.

1233 Cheyenne Court · No Longer Available
Location

1233 Cheyenne Court, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice,large 2 Story Home in Saginaw - Awesome home with master bedroom and bath downstairs and other 3 bedrooms and bath upstairs. Newer inside paint.. Downstairs has laminate flooring. There are 2 living and 2 dining areas. The kitchen comes with frig and microwave and regular appliances. Home has both gas and electric. Shed in back yard and front yard has sprinklers. Fenced yard and garage door opener. TAR app and $45 app fee per person. No smoking, no housing vouchers. Need income of 3.5x monthly rent with good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE2546006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Cheyenne Ct. have any available units?
1233 Cheyenne Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 1233 Cheyenne Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Cheyenne Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Cheyenne Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 Cheyenne Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1233 Cheyenne Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1233 Cheyenne Ct. offers parking.
Does 1233 Cheyenne Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 Cheyenne Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Cheyenne Ct. have a pool?
No, 1233 Cheyenne Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1233 Cheyenne Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1233 Cheyenne Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Cheyenne Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 Cheyenne Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 Cheyenne Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1233 Cheyenne Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

