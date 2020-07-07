1233 Cheyenne Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice,large 2 Story Home in Saginaw - Awesome home with master bedroom and bath downstairs and other 3 bedrooms and bath upstairs. Newer inside paint.. Downstairs has laminate flooring. There are 2 living and 2 dining areas. The kitchen comes with frig and microwave and regular appliances. Home has both gas and electric. Shed in back yard and front yard has sprinklers. Fenced yard and garage door opener. TAR app and $45 app fee per person. No smoking, no housing vouchers. Need income of 3.5x monthly rent with good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE2546006)