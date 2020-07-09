117 Blue Wood Drive

Amenities

Well maintained 3 bdrm open floor plan in the heart of Saginaw! Formal dining, Study and kitchen feature vinyl wood plank floors. Nice size kitchen has an island for easy prep, farm style sink, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator! Wood burning fireplace in open family room. Walk-in closets in all bdrms. Split Master bedroom has two walk-in closets, separate vanities, shower and a garden tub! Covered patio and wood deck in fenced back yard. Many community accessible activities nearby include Saginaw Recreation Center, Public Library, Willow Creek Park's jogging trail, basketball and tennis courts. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Verify schools and measurements.