Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:40 PM

117 Blue Wood Drive

117 Blue Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

117 Blue Wood Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
Well maintained 3 bdrm open floor plan in the heart of Saginaw! Formal dining, Study and kitchen feature vinyl wood plank floors. Nice size kitchen has an island for easy prep, farm style sink, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator! Wood burning fireplace in open family room. Walk-in closets in all bdrms. Split Master bedroom has two walk-in closets, separate vanities, shower and a garden tub! Covered patio and wood deck in fenced back yard. Many community accessible activities nearby include Saginaw Recreation Center, Public Library, Willow Creek Park's jogging trail, basketball and tennis courts. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Verify schools and measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Blue Wood Drive have any available units?
117 Blue Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 117 Blue Wood Drive have?
Some of 117 Blue Wood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Blue Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
117 Blue Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Blue Wood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 117 Blue Wood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 117 Blue Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 117 Blue Wood Drive offers parking.
Does 117 Blue Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Blue Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Blue Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 117 Blue Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 117 Blue Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 117 Blue Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Blue Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Blue Wood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Blue Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Blue Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

