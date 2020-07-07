1149 West Hills Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open concept living & dining area with wrap round kitchen, quartz counters in kitchen and both baths & updated fixtures throughout. Combination of tile and vinyl plank flooring throughout this split bedroom home with oversized back yard. Separate tub & shower in master with quartz counters & built in shelves in master bedroom. Spare bedrooms are oversized with walk in closets. Privacy fenced back yard with shed for additional storage. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1565.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.