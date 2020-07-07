All apartments in Saginaw
1149 West Hills Terrace

1149 West Hills Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1149 West Hills Terrace, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open concept living & dining area with wrap round kitchen, quartz counters in kitchen and both baths & updated fixtures throughout. Combination of tile and vinyl plank flooring throughout this split bedroom home with oversized back yard. Separate tub & shower in master with quartz counters & built in shelves in master bedroom. Spare bedrooms are oversized with walk in closets. Privacy fenced back yard with shed for additional storage. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1565.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1149 West Hills Terrace have any available units?
1149 West Hills Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1149 West Hills Terrace have?
Some of 1149 West Hills Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1149 West Hills Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1149 West Hills Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 West Hills Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1149 West Hills Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1149 West Hills Terrace offer parking?
No, 1149 West Hills Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1149 West Hills Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1149 West Hills Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 West Hills Terrace have a pool?
No, 1149 West Hills Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1149 West Hills Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1149 West Hills Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 West Hills Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1149 West Hills Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1149 West Hills Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1149 West Hills Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

