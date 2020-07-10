1136 Roundhouse Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SUPER HOME IN SAGINAW! Cozy brick one story in Highland Station! Stunning slate flooring as you walk into this updated home! Flex room functions perfectly as a home office or formal dining off the entry. Oversized family room opens to the kitchen! Kitchen features stainless appliances, 42 inch cabinets plus a breakfast bar! Modern lighting! Master suite features a garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet and dual sinks! Tons of windows throughout the home give the property a light and bright feel. Oversized backyard perfect for hanging out. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Please call or text Sarah Braddock for details at 972-816-6448.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.