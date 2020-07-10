All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 1136 Roundhouse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
1136 Roundhouse Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1136 Roundhouse Drive

1136 Roundhouse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1136 Roundhouse Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SUPER HOME IN SAGINAW! Cozy brick one story in Highland Station! Stunning slate flooring as you walk into this updated home! Flex room functions perfectly as a home office or formal dining off the entry. Oversized family room opens to the kitchen! Kitchen features stainless appliances, 42 inch cabinets plus a breakfast bar! Modern lighting! Master suite features a garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet and dual sinks! Tons of windows throughout the home give the property a light and bright feel. Oversized backyard perfect for hanging out. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Please call or text Sarah Braddock for details at 972-816-6448.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 Roundhouse Drive have any available units?
1136 Roundhouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1136 Roundhouse Drive have?
Some of 1136 Roundhouse Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 Roundhouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Roundhouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Roundhouse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 Roundhouse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1136 Roundhouse Drive offer parking?
No, 1136 Roundhouse Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1136 Roundhouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 Roundhouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Roundhouse Drive have a pool?
No, 1136 Roundhouse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1136 Roundhouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 1136 Roundhouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Roundhouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 Roundhouse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1136 Roundhouse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1136 Roundhouse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with ParkingSaginaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Saginaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District