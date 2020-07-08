All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1119 Landsdale Lane

1119 Landsdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Landsdale Lane, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
gym
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-In Ready!!! Come check out this Cozy 2 bedroom duplex. Flooring has been replaced. Home offers large living area, separate dining, Full size laundry room with a fenced backyard, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, minutes away from toll rd, easy access to downtown Fort Worth.

Agents must show their clients.

http://pamtexas.com/wp-content/uploads/201...
Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:
We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.
We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.
We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.
We cannot accept the following pets on any of our properties: Pit bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, German Shepherd, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of pets and vaccine records are required for all pets residing on a property.
Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.
Application fee is $40 and you can apply online prior to viewing the house.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Landsdale Lane have any available units?
1119 Landsdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1119 Landsdale Lane have?
Some of 1119 Landsdale Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Landsdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Landsdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Landsdale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 Landsdale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1119 Landsdale Lane offer parking?
No, 1119 Landsdale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1119 Landsdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Landsdale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Landsdale Lane have a pool?
No, 1119 Landsdale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Landsdale Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1119 Landsdale Lane has accessible units.
Does 1119 Landsdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Landsdale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 Landsdale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 Landsdale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

