Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great for families: spacious, renovated 3 bedroom with walking closets, 2 bathroom house in Fort Worth, available October 15th. Close to beautiful park with private backyard. $1450.00/mo, $0.00 move-in fee! Central AC and Heater included. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Please Call Song at 817-319-0017 for more information.