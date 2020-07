8206 Fallbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

BUILT BY GALLERY CUSTOM HOMES. BARELY LIVED IN THIS BEAUTIFUL OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN. STUNNING STONE AND BRICK ELEVATION WITH A LARGE COVERED FRONT PORCH AND 3 CAR GARAGE WITH FULL EPOXY FLOORING. ENTER INTO AN EXPANSIVE 2 STORY FOYER WITH A DRAMATIC CURVED STAIR CASE WITH UPGRADED BALUSTERS. JULIET BALCONY OVERLOOKS THE HUGE FAMILY ROOM. WOOD FLOORS AND GRANITE, UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND DOUBLE OVENS IN KITCHEN COMPLETE THIS WONDERFUL HOME! LARGE EXTENDED COVERED PATIO WITH EPOXY FLOORING AND A GAS LINE; IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING. OWNER UPDATES INCLUDE BEAUTIFUL PLANTATION SHUTTERS, UPDATED LANDSCAPING, WI-FI CONTROLLED SPRINKLER SYSTEM, SMART HOME THERMOSTAT AND 8 CAMERA MONITORING SYSTEM.