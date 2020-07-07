All apartments in Sachse
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:50 PM

7918 Vista Creek Lane

7918 Vista Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7918 Vista Creek Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous! Strategically placed home on a creek side lot with 4 bedrooms and large living area. This home boasts big beautiful windows with a window seat in the breakfast area and stunning arched doorways. It is also part of the Wylie School District. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer In Supplements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7918 Vista Creek Lane have any available units?
7918 Vista Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 7918 Vista Creek Lane have?
Some of 7918 Vista Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7918 Vista Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7918 Vista Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7918 Vista Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7918 Vista Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 7918 Vista Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7918 Vista Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 7918 Vista Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7918 Vista Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7918 Vista Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 7918 Vista Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7918 Vista Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 7918 Vista Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7918 Vista Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7918 Vista Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7918 Vista Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7918 Vista Creek Lane has units with air conditioning.

