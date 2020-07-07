7614 Harvest Bend Lane

Amenities

Well Maintained and Beautiful Family Home With 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, Formal Dinning, High Ceiling, Nice Living Room With Fireplace, and Nice Kitchen With Stainless Appliances. Located in the great Woodbridge community with golf, pools, trails and stocked fishing ponds. Beautiful engineered hardwood floors, bathrooms with dark cabinets and framed mirrors, quality paint and crown molding. Large kitchen has Granite countertop, island, GE appliances and breakfast bar. Large backyard with covered patio and extended deck. Oversized master closet and utility. Choice of school in Wylie ISD.



***Non-refundable deposit: $250 per pet less than 10lbs, $400 per pet more than 10lbs***