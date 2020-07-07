All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 7614 Harvest Bend Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
7614 Harvest Bend Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7614 Harvest Bend Lane

7614 Harvest Bend Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

7614 Harvest Bend Ln, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well Maintained and Beautiful Family Home With 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, Formal Dinning, High Ceiling, Nice Living Room With Fireplace, and Nice Kitchen With Stainless Appliances. Located in the great Woodbridge community with golf, pools, trails and stocked fishing ponds. Beautiful engineered hardwood floors, bathrooms with dark cabinets and framed mirrors, quality paint and crown molding. Large kitchen has Granite countertop, island, GE appliances and breakfast bar. Large backyard with covered patio and extended deck. Oversized master closet and utility. Choice of school in Wylie ISD.

***Non-refundable deposit: $250 per pet less than 10lbs, $400 per pet more than 10lbs***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7614 Harvest Bend Lane have any available units?
7614 Harvest Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 7614 Harvest Bend Lane have?
Some of 7614 Harvest Bend Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7614 Harvest Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7614 Harvest Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7614 Harvest Bend Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7614 Harvest Bend Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7614 Harvest Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7614 Harvest Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 7614 Harvest Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7614 Harvest Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7614 Harvest Bend Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7614 Harvest Bend Lane has a pool.
Does 7614 Harvest Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 7614 Harvest Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7614 Harvest Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7614 Harvest Bend Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7614 Harvest Bend Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7614 Harvest Bend Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048

Similar Pages

Sachse 1 BedroomsSachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 BedroomsSachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District